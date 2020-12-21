VR Resources Ltd. (VRR.V) (CVE:VRR) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

VR Resources Ltd. (VRR.V) (CVE:VRR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.31. VR Resources Ltd. (VRR.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 15,055 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About VR Resources Ltd. (VRR.V) (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its principal properties include the Bonita property that consists of 293 claims covering an area of approximately 2,450 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 47 claims covering an area of approximately 388 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the New Boston property consists of 65 claims covering an area of approximately 543 hectares in Mineral County, Nevada; the Big Ten project that consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

