Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report sales of $21.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $32.67 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $164.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $197.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $97.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.11. 15,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,635. The firm has a market cap of $341.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

