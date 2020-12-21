Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £42,872.55 in Stock

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

FAN opened at GBX 274.98 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.56. The firm has a market cap of £544.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35. Volution Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

