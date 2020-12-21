Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

