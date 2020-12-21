Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 522,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 483,378 shares worth $8,826,420. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

