Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

