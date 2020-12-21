Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 110,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $1,455,880.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODT shares. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

