Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Neenah worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Neenah by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 68.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 8.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the third quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NP shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neenah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE NP opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $952.51 million, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.48. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

