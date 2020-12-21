Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TrueBlue by 116.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $671.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.