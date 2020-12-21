Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,489 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ProPetro worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

