Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $806,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,913 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

