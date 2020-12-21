Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 42,854 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,889,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,644 shares of company stock valued at $558,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

