Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

VOW3 stock opened at €153.38 ($180.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €186.84 ($219.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €143.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.62.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

