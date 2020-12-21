Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $132.77 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.