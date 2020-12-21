Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $752.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,299 shares of company stock valued at $597,009 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

