Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

