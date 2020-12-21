Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

ALDX opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

