Virtacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,257.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.