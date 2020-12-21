VIDY (VIDY) Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. VIDY has a market cap of $11.06 million and $714,053.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00347923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025331 BTC.

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

