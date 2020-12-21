VerusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15.77 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $35,979.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00142394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00764264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00167317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00388109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00116771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072401 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 59,806,837 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

