Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

