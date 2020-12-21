Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

