Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $166.01 and last traded at $165.58, with a volume of 7431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.17.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,104. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

