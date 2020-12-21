Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

