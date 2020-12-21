Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNDA. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

VNDA stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $755.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

