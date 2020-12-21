Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 342 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,230,000 after acquiring an additional 275,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after acquiring an additional 881,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

BMO stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

