Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,513 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

DMB opened at $13.93 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.