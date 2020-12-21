Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,351 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

