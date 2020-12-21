Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DMB opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

