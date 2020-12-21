Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 246.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

