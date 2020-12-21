Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $71,825,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 891.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

