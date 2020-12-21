Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,416,000 after purchasing an additional 184,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 289,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $44.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

