Van ECK Associates Corp Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Arista Networks by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.36.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,048 shares of company stock worth $53,939,811 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $287.72 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $293.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.71 and a 200-day moving average of $230.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.