Van ECK Associates Corp Has $657,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after buying an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.