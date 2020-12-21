Van ECK Associates Corp Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,082 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

