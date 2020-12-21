Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 34.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

