ValuEngine Lowers Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.08 million and a PE ratio of -16.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,791.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 59,080 shares of company stock worth $213,598 in the last 90 days. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.