Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLO. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

