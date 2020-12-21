Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCNX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.01 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

