Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 8,593 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $18,131.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,772.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 153,575 shares of Usio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $313,293.00.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

