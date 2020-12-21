USDJ Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00139653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00753836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00164139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00113967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00071532 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

