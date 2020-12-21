USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro and Crex24. USD Coin has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and $855.27 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.08 or 0.02679088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,347,838,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,335,809,098 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Hotbit, OKEx, Korbit, CoinEx, LATOKEN and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

