Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

