Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.