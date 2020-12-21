UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $306,504.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00355127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026589 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002277 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

