Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.85.

UHS stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

