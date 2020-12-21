Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

OLED stock opened at $240.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.00. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $246.98. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

