Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.15.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 22.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

