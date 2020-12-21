UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.43 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00358354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026827 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002379 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

