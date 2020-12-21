Ultra Market Cap Reaches $31.05 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and approximately $573,182.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,288.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.01418558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00077664 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00290892 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,906 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official website is ultra.io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

